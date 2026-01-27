New Delhi, January 27: India and the European Union on Tuesday signed 13 agreements and arrangements during the state visit of European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, covering areas such as trade, security, defence, mobility, clean energy, science, and disaster management. The agreements were signed during the 16th India-EU Summit co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the List of Outcomes issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders welcomed the signing of the 'Towards 2030: A Joint India-European Union Comprehensive Strategic Agenda,' an overarching framework guiding the India-EU strategic partnership. The visit also marked the conclusion of negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the largest trade deal in India's history, aimed at boosting economic and investment ties between the two sides. ‘Milestone in India-EU Strategic Partnership’: PM Narendra Modi, European Union Leadership Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen Hail Historic Free Trade Agreement Deal (Watch Video).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the conclusion of the India-European Union FTA, describing it as "not just a trade agreement, but a blueprint for shared prosperity." He noted that India-EU relations have grown exponentially in recent years, rooted in shared democratic values, economic synergy, and strong people-to-people ties, acknowledging that the India-EU trade stands at EUR 180 billion, during a joint press meet with the European leaders.

In defence and security, the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) was formalised, creating a first-of-its-kind framework to deepen cooperation in maritime security, defence industry and technology, cyber and hybrid threats, space, and counter-terrorism. Negotiations were also launched for an India-EU Security of Information Agreement to facilitate the exchange of classified information and enhance defence collaboration.

With the signing of the deal, India becomes the third Asian country to have such a deal with the EU after Japan and South Korea. Financial and technological cooperation was also strengthened through an MoU between the Reserve Bank of India and the European Securities and Markets Authority, as well as an administrative arrangement on advanced electronic signatures and seals. Mobility agreements were also reached, which included a framework for cooperation and the announcement of a pilot EU Legal Gateway Office in India to enhance skill mobility. India, European Union Free Trade Agreement Brings Big Relief on Car Tariffs As Import Duties Reduced to 10% From 110%.

Disaster management cooperation was reinforced through an arrangement between India's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the EU's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations. In science, technology, and clean energy, the two sides renewed the India-EU Agreement on Scientific and Technological Cooperation for 2025-2030, constituted a Green Hydrogen Task Force, and launched exploratory talks for India to join the Horizon Europe Programme.

Both sides also agreed to jointly implement four trilateral projects in areas such as digital innovation for women and youth, solar-based solutions for farmers, early warning systems, and sustainable energy transitions in Africa, the Indo-Pacific, the Caribbean, and Small Island Developing States. The 13 agreements and arrangements underscore the expanding breadth and depth of India-EU cooperation, reflecting shared priorities in strategic, economic, and global governance arenas, and reinforcing the partnership between two of the world's largest democracies.

