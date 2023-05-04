Washington [US], May 4 (ANI): The United States, on Wednesday (Local time), announced USD 300 million in security assistance for Ukraine against Russia's war, according to the statement released by State Department.

State Secretary Antony Blinken said in a statement, "We will continue to stand with our Ukrainian partners as they defend themselves from Russia's war of aggression. Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 37th drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at USD 300 million."

According to the statement, the security assistance package includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, howitzers, artillery and tank ammunition, anti-tank weapons, rockets, small arms and ammunition, trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment, and spare parts and other field equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine's defenders on the battlefield.

"This latest package will help Ukraine continue to bravely defend itself in the face of Russia's brutal, unprovoked, and unjustified war. Russia could end its war today. Until Russia does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes," the statement added.

Last month, the US announced USD 325 million in new military aid for Ukraine in a package that is expected to include more artillery rounds and rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). This comes as Ukraine continues to burn through artillery munitions at a high rate, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

Ahead of the package's release, defence officials told VOA that the latest aid also includes TOW anti-tank guided missiles, anti-tank mines and AT-4 anti-armour weapons needed to push back Russian ground forces that have dug into occupied areas of Ukraine.

The package marks the 36th authorized presidential drawdown of military equipment from Defence Department inventories.

Earlier Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the package comes after "extensive work by the US government over the past few months to fulfil Ukraine's requests ahead of its planned counteroffensive and ensure they have the weapons and equipment they need," according to CNN.

The White House said it will continue to work with allies to support Ukraine.

Previewing this aid package earlier this week, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby suggested the new package would be "very much focused on ammunition and clearing capabilities" to give Ukraine "what they need to break through Russian defences," reported CNN. (ANI)

