Atlanta, May 3: One person was fatally shot and at least three others injured Wednesday in a shooting in a Midtown Atlanta building, police said. Atlanta police said there had been no additional shots fired since the initial shooting unfolded inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets, a commercial area with many office buildings and high-rise apartments. No suspect was in custody and police said in an email just after 1 p.m. that it was an “active, fluid situation.”

Police said in an email that they were actively searching for the suspect and any additional victims. The three injured people were taken to a hospital for treatment and the fourth person was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting comes as cities around the U.S. have been wracked by gun violence and mass shootings in 2023. Serbia Shooting: Nine Killed, Several Injured As 14-Year-Old Boy Opens Fire at Elementary School.

Visuals From the Shooting Site

BREAKING: A mass shooting has taken place in Midtown Atlanta. A shelter in place order has been ordered. Details: - The building in which the shooting appears to have occurred is known as the Northside Family Medicine and Urgent Care Building, which is between 12th and 13th… pic.twitter.com/2FOnxNBFfQ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 3, 2023

Police sent out a photo of the person believed to be the shooter. The person was wearing dark pants and a light coloured hoodie with the hood pulled up. They had a mask on their face and appeared to be wearing a bag across their front. Serbia School Shooting: 9 Killed Including School Guard, Six Injured After Teenage Boy Opens Fire at School in Belgrade; Arrested.

Authorities said the person is believed to be armed and dangerous and asked anyone with information on the person's whereabouts to call 911. Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)