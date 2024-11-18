New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti launched the 'Women in STEM Development and Medicine Fellowship'' (STEMM) along with the release of the Open Doors Report 2024. The launch coincided with the International Education Week being celebrated, wherein the US has launched various initiatives to strengthen the India-US education sector collaboration.

Speaking at the STEMM launch event, Ambassador Garcetti said, "Today we gather to launch the "Women in STEM Development and Medicine Fellowship" or the "Women in STEMM India Fellowship", an initiative of the U.S.- India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment led by the Gupta-Klinsky India Institute at Johns Hopkins University".

He noted that the event serves as a reminder of the global importance of education, collaboration, and gender equity in shaping the future of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM).

The Ambassador noted that the launch of the Woman in STEMM Fellowship coinciding with International Education Week makes this moment particularly meaningful and more special.

"Today marks the celebration of the shared belief that education is not confined by borders, and that collaboration between our countries and institutions is the key to solving global challenges", Ambassador Eric Garcetti said.

Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels noted, "At Johns Hopkins University, we believe that empowering women in STEMM is essential for advancing global innovation. The Women in STEMM Fellowship, launched in partnership with the U.S. State Department, is designed to help Indian women scientists gain critical research skills, access mentors, and connect with global networks. This fellowship addresses the barriers that often limit women's progress in these fields by providing the support, training, and resources they need to start and sustain their research careers. We are honored to support talented women as they shape a more impactful future leading the R&D ecosystem in India."

It is significant to note that this year, the US Mission in India is celebrating its support for US-India education collaboration from primary school to careers, working to increase women's formal inclusion in the workforce and formal economy.

Releasing the latest Open Doors Report, Ambassador Garcetti announced that for the first time since 2009, India sent more students to the United States than any other country.

The Open Doors report highlights significant growth across various levels.

It noted that India retained its position as the top sender of international graduate students for the second year, with nearly 197,000 students-a 19 per cent increase from last year.

These developments underscore India's upward trajectory in US higher education over the past two years, fueled by a strong interest in advanced academic and professional opportunities.

The International Education Week also saw the US Consulate General Mumbai and the University of Denver launching a free 'Digital Guide on Internationalization: Simplifying U.S.-India Higher Education Institution (HEI) Collaboration and Partnerships'.

This guide will provide Indian colleges and universities with information about various aspects like the American educational system, resources for internationalizing their campuses by partnering and best practices for successful collaborations.

USAID too launched the Learn Play Grow, a new partnership with Sesame Workshop India Trust to enhance foundational learning and safe hygiene practices for children and families in Rajasthan and Telangana, which will directly engage over 20,000.

Speaking to ANI, Ambassador Eric Garcetti highlighted the key takeaways from the Open Doors report and expressed confidence in the India-US partnership in the education sector. He said that there is "More than 50% increase in the number of Indian students coming to the US just over the last two years. This is great for Indians. It's great for India. It's also great for America and American educational institutions, something that's investing in our relationship. But also the education American universities provide that Indians can use to improve their country, improve the world, and make a difference in the world today". (ANI)

