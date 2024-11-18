Malabo, November 18: Baltasar Engonga, former anti-graft chief of Equatorial Guinea, has been jailed following a shocking scandal involving 400 sex tapes allegedly featuring the wives of high-ranking officials and even the president’s sister. Engonga, dismissed from his post in the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) on November 6 for corruption and misconduct, was arrested after investigators discovered the tapes during a fraud probe. The leaked footage has sparked a media frenzy and led to his detention at the infamous Black Beach Prison. Engonga also faces charges of embezzling public funds.

According to a report by This Day, the scandal came to light during a fraud investigation into Engonga’s finances. Authorities searched his residence and office and recovered several CDs containing the explicit footage. The tapes reportedly involved various high-profile women, including wives of government officials, and caused public outrage once they began circulating online. The revelation of these tapes is considered a major scandal, particularly given Engonga’s former role in combating corruption in the country. Who Is Equatorial Guinea Officer Baltasar Engonga, Arrested in Sex Tapes Scandal Involving President’s Sister and Wives of High-Ranking Officials?

Following the discovery, Presidential Decree No 118/2024 immediately dismissed Engonga from his position, citing “irregularities in the performance of his duties.” The decree also referred to his “inappropriate family and social conduct” as incompatible with public office. The This Day report also mentions that the scandal prompted a swift legal response, with Engonga being handcuffed on both hands and legs during a court appearance on November 15. Baltasar Engonga Viral Video Link: Equatorial Guinea Civil Servant’s Sex Scandal Row and 400 Sex Tapes Featuring High-Profile People Break the Internet.

He was then transferred to the notorious Black Beach Prison, where he awaits further legal proceedings. The leaked sex tapes and Engonga’s subsequent arrest have triggered an intense public debate in Equatorial Guinea about the abuse of power and corruption within the highest echelons of government. As Engonga faces multiple charges, including corruption and embezzlement, the case is expected to have significant political ramifications in the country.

