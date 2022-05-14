Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): Calling the images of violence that erupted during the funeral procession of the killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh "disturbing", the United States called upon people to maintain calm and avoid any actions that could further escalate tensions.

This comes after violence erupted between those attending the funeral and Israeli police at the funeral of a Palestinian American journalist. During the clash, the slain reporter's casket nearly fell to the ground.

"We were deeply troubled to see the images of Israeli police intruding into her funeral procession today. Every family deserves to be able to lay their loved ones to rest in a dignified and unimpeded manner. We remain in close contact with our Israeli and Palestinian counterparts and call on all to maintain calm and avoid any actions that could further escalate tensions," the statement by US State Department read.

The United States also extended condolences to the family and loved ones of Shireen Abu Akleh. Notably, the Al Jazeera journalist was tragically killed on Wednesday in Israel while another journalist Ali Al Samudi who was present with Akleh was also shot.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it had conducted an operation early Wednesday in Jenin refugee camp, a stronghold of armed Palestinian groups in the northern West Bank.

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a statement, said that according to information Tel Aviv has gathered so far, "it appears likely that armed Palestinians -- who were firing indiscriminately at the time -- were responsible for the unfortunate death of the journalist," according to media reports. (ANI)

