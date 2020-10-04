Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): The United States has condemned the Hong Kong government's arbitrary arrest of more than 80 people for allegedly participating in an "unauthorised" pro-democracy demonstration on China's National Day that was held on Thursday.

According to an official statement by the US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, "We are outraged at the Hong Kong government's arbitrary arrest of more than 80 people on October 1. A stable and prosperous Hong Kong depends on honoring the rights of assembly, free speech, and other fundamental freedoms. By repressing peaceful public opinion, the Hong Kong government once again shows its complicity with the Chinese Communist Party's evisceration of Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms of its people."

She condemned the Hong Kong authorities for their "continued use of law enforcement for political purposes, which is contrary to the preservation of the rule of law, and respect for human rights, including the rights to assembly and free expression".

These arrests again underscore Beijing's complete dismantlement of One Country Two Systems that the PRC promised to uphold, the Spokesperson added.

On October 1, the Hong Kong Free Press reported that the protesters participated in an "unauthorised" pro-democracy demonstration on China's National Day on Thursday and around 20 were fined for alleged violations of COVID-19 social distancing regulations.

Several protesters raised anti-police slogans and "revolution of our times," the second half of a popular protest slogan that begins with "Liberate Hong Kong."

Anti-government protests have been rocking Hong Kong since last year. The enactment of draconian national security law in Hong Kong in June to stop people from protesting has intensified the demonstrations.

The national security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong criminalises any act of secession (breaking away from China), subversion (undermining the power or authority of the central government), terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with punishments of up to life in prison. It came into effect from July 1. (ANI)

