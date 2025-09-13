Washington DC [US], September 13 (ANI): US Congressman Ro Khanna has strongly criticised the brutal murder 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah an immigrant to the United States.

In a post on X, Khanna said, "The brutal beheading of a hardworking Indian American immigrant in front of his wife and son is horrific. The murderer had multiple prior arrests for violent theft & child endangerment and was undocumented. He should not have been free on American streets."

The incident has caused widespread anger amongst the Indian community in the United States.

On Friday, the Consulate General of India in Houston confirmed the murder of the 50 year old immigrant and said that it is following up the matter closely.

Acccording to WFAA news, 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah was brutally beheaded by 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a Cuban migrant, who was arrested on Wednesday. Cobos-Martinez is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail on the charge of capital murder.

The Consulate General of India in Houston condoled the tragic death of Nagamallaiah and said that it is in touch with the family and is offering all assistance, alongside following the matter closely.

"Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas, Tx. We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of the Dallas Police. We are following up on the matter closely."

CBS reported citing witness that the suspect and victim were both employees of the motel. As per the witness, the suspect chased the victim with a machete, hit him multiple times and then cut off his head.

The beheading took place outside a motel in East Dallas. According to CBS, Dallas Police responded to a stabbing at Downtown Suites motel early morning.

"The preliminary investigation terms that the suspect cut the victim with an edged weapon several times", said Terrence Rhodes, Executive Assistant Chief, Dallas Police. The Dallas Police however refused to answer any questions on the investigation.

A witness told CBS that the suspect went behind the victim with a machete and "chopped his head off". People who live nearby told CBS how they found the incident "sick and disturbing".

WFAA news reported that Cobos-Martinez had been living and working at the motel, according to police and witnesses. After being arrested by police, still armed with the machete and covered in blood, WFAA said that he admitted to the investigators in a recorded interview of killing Nagamallaiah.Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed they assisted Dallas police during the interrogation.

In a statement, ICE said, "Cobos-Martinez did the unthinkable and proceeded to kick the head around like a soccer ball." It further reported that the agency said Cobos-Martinez had been held at the Bluebonnet Detention Center in Anson until January 13, when he was released under supervision because there were "no removal flights to Cuba." (ANI)

