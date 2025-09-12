Washington, DC [US], September 12 (ANI): US Vice President JD Vance on Friday expressed his gratitude to the Governor of Utah, Spencer Cox and FBI Director Kash Patel for the breakthrough on the killing of Republican activist Charlie Kirk.

Vance believed that they have the shooter in custody.

In a post on X, he said, "I am grateful to Governor Spencer Cox, Utah law enforcement, Kash Patel, and the FBI for giving this case the time, resources, and hard work it deserved. This is a big breakthrough, and everyone who helped--from the law enforcement professionals to the people giving tips--deserves our credit and gratitude."

"In some ways, the investigation is still in the early days. But I do believe we have the shooter in custody. Say a prayer for Erika Kirk and those two beautiful babies. We took a big step this morning in getting justice for Charlie, and for his family. Thanks be to God for that," he added.

As per CNN, Vance also helped carry Charlie Kirk's casket to Air Force Two for transport to Arizona.

The suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson, is being held at a county jail in Spanish Fork, Utah, on multiple initial charges, an officer of the Utah County Jail told CNN this morning.

The charges that allow Robinson to be held include aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice, the officer said.

Robinson has not been charged formally yet, and initial charging documents aren't available at this time, other authorities in Utah say.

Cox told CNN that the state will be working on formal charging documents in the coming days. Those documents would include additional information on probable cause for a case. "The county attorney will be working very closely with Mr. Kirk's family, as those documents and decisions are prepared and made," Cox said.

Authorities have three days to file those documents in preparation for a preliminary court hearing, where Robinson would first go before a judge, likely early next week, the governor told CNN. (ANI)

