Kabul [Afghanistan], February 9 (ANI): The United Nations (UN) Representative for UN Management and Reform, Chris Lu criticised the Taliban-imposed ban on Afghan women's education and employment as the females in the country still face challenges to live a normal life, according to TOLOnews.

The envoy underscored the importance of education and work and also highlighted how equal access for women in education and at work can do wonders for a country and its growth.

"First, we join UNICEF and other Member States in condemning in the strongest terms the Taliban's edicts that ban women from universities and from working for NGOs, this on top of an existing ban on girls from secondary school. Equal access to education and work is an essential component for the vitality and resiliency of populations, including all young adults and children, regardless of gender," Ambassador Chris Lu, US Representative for UN Management and Reform said in a statement, TOLOnews reported on Wednesday.

However, the Taliban responded back to the US diplomat and stated that they regulate all issues within the framework of Islamic laws.

Additionally, Ambassador Chris Lu urged humanitarian partners, donor UN agencies, and the international community to come forward and call out Afghanistan's de-facto authorities to abolish bans on women's education.

In the latest decree, the Taliban has banned female students from sitting in university entrance exams, TOLOnews reported. The decision was followed by another decree from the caretaker government prohibiting women from working in non-governmental organisations, which sparked outrage on both the national and international levels.

Many Islamic countries and organisations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), have condemned the ban on women's and girls' access to work and education as a violation of Islamic law. (ANI)

