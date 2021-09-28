Washington, Sep 28 (PTI) The United States' foreign policy must always be grounded in its values, and in concert with allies and partners like India, Japan and Australia, a top American Senator said on Monday.

Senator Robert Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also retweeted the tweet of President Joe Biden in which he had posted a picture of him along with the three other Quad leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, standing at the Truman Balcony of the White House in the backdrop of the Washington monument.

Senator Bill Nelson said he is excited about the new Quad working group that will facilitate greater space cooperation among the US' partners in Australia, India, and Japan.

Last week, Congressman Gregory Meeks, Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, had commended the Biden-Harris administration for reinvigorating the United States leadership globally by strengthening relations with key allies and partners and bolstering its multilateral diplomatic engagement.

“The prioritisation of the Quad as a critical diplomatic arrangement in the Indo-Pacific is central to these efforts,” he had said.

Meeks said the Quad framework demonstrates the strength and transformative benefit of like-minded democracies working together to deliver for their people, tackle the world's most urgent challenges, and counter shared threats.

“From increasing cooperation on infrastructure, joint efforts at addressing global pandemics, or working on our most pressing global challenges related to technology, I am happy to see our Quad partners come together to embrace new areas of cooperation,” he said.

Congressman Ami Bera, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia, and Nonproliferation, also applauded Biden for convening the first-ever leader-level summit of the Quad countries.

The successful summit is a testament to their collective, unwavering commitment to a free, open, and stable Indo-Pacific rooted in liberal values and international norms, he said.

The Quad leaders held their first-in-person summit in Washington on September 25.

