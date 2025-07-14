Devotees gather in Dallas as global Bhagavad Gita festival concludes under the leadership of spiritual leader Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji at Allen Stadium (Photo/ANI)

Texas [US], July 14 (ANI): A grand global celebration of the Bhagavad Gita concluded at Allen Stadium in Frisco, Dallas, under the leadership of spiritual leader and head of the Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji.

Over 10,000 devotees from around the world participated in the historic event, which featured the collective chanting of the entire Bhagavad Gita.

Following the unprecedented success of last year's programme, devotees from 14 countries once again came together to recite all 700 verses of the Bhagavad Gita.

Inspired by the divine guidance of Swamiji, many followers have memorised the scripture and experienced deep spiritual transformation in their lives.

Through this initiative, Swamiji is spreading the message of the Bhagavad Gita across the world and promoting spiritual unity.

For the past 65 years, he has been guiding lakhs of devotees through mantra deeksha, enlightening discourses, and the establishment of temples dedicated to Karya Siddhi Hanuman and Lord Dattatreya in India and abroad, upholding the core values of Sanatana Dharma.

For the last ten years, he has been leading a powerful international movement in the United States to promote the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita among children, youth, and adults, sharing the eternal wisdom of Lord Krishna on a global platform.

In 2025, the SGS Gita Foundation and the Gita Mahayajna programme--both founded by Swamiji--will mark their tenth anniversary. This visionary global movement aims to make the Bhagavad Gita accessible to everyone.

The SGS Gita Foundation has trained over 500 teachers so far. The programme has inspired spiritual seekers aged between 3 and 85. The movement is currently active in 14 countries.

In the United States alone, 30 learning centres are operational, with more than 250 dedicated volunteer teachers conducting regular classes.

With unwavering devotion and divine compassion, Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji continues to guide humanity in the modern era as a beacon of spiritual light, working to establish a peaceful, righteous, and awakened society through the eternal teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)