Washington [US], April 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The US House of Representatives passed legislation loosening requirements for engaging in lend-lease deals for defense equipment with Ukraine and other Eastern European countries, paving the way for more US arms to flow into the region amid Russia's special military operation.

House lawmakers passed the bill in a vote of 417 to 10 on Thursday, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law. The Senate unanimously passed the bill earlier in April.

"This bill temporarily waives certain requirements related to the President's authority to lend or lease defense articles if the defense articles are intended for Ukraine's government or the governments of other Eastern European countries affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine," according to an official summary of the legislation.

The lend-lease deals harken back to the famous Second World War-era policy of US President Franklin Roosevelt, which supplied Allied nations including the Soviet Union with weaponry and other materials. The move was considered an effective end of US neutrality in the war and a step towards open support for the Allies.

The legislation comes amid a number of other efforts by Congress and the Biden administration to support Ukraine amid the ongoing special Russian military operation, including a new $33 billion request from Biden to Congress for military, economic and humanitarian support for Kyiv. (ANI/Sputnik)

