Kabul [Afghanistan], April 28: At least nine people were killed and 13 others were injured in two blasts in Afghanistan on Thursday evening, local media reported citing security officials.

The explosions occurred in the Mazar-e-Sharif area of the Balkh province. According to Tolo News, both of the blasts targeted public transportation.

Also Read | China Urges US to Lift Extra Tariffs on Chinese Goods, Says Chinese Commerce Ministry.

Provincial health officials confirmed hospitals had received the bodies of the deceased and were treating the injured.

Meanwhile, no group has claimed the responsibility for the blasts.

Also Read | Israel PM Naftali Bennett’s Family Receives Death Threat and Bullet in Mail.

Notably, last Thursday dozens of worshippers were killed and injured in a blast that took place in a mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif. Around 400 people were attending the prayers in the Si-Dukan Mosque when it was hit by a blast.

Islamic State (ISIS) claimed the responsibility for April 21 blast. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)