Washington, Apr 11 (PTI) President Joe Biden said on Monday that the US and India are going to "continue our close consultation" on how to manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war in Ukraine as he held a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further deepen ties between the two countries.

"I'm looking forward to our discussions today. Mr Prime Minister (Modi), our continued consultation and dialogue are key to ensuring the US and India relationship continues to go deeper and stronger delivering our people and our global good that we all are seeking to manage particularly in your part of the world," Biden said in his opening remarks.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Eight South Korean Drug Firms To Donate $2.43 Million Worth of Medicine to Ukraine.

The meeting comes at a time when the crisis in Ukraine has worsened and a White House statement on Sunday said that President Biden will continue "our close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilising impact" on global food supply and commodity markets.

"I want to welcome India's humanitarian support for the people in Ukraine who are suffering a horrific assault, including a tragic shelling in a train station last week that killed dozens of innocent children and women and civilians attempting to flee the violence," Biden said seated at the head of a round table in the South Court Auditorium of the White House.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Seeks To End US-Dominated World Order, Says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar were seated to his left, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were on his right. India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan were also seated in the room.

The United States and India are going to "continue our close consultation on how to manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war," he said.

"And we share a strong and growing major defence partnership. At the root of our partnership is a deep connection between our people, ties of family of friendship and of shared values,” Biden said.

The virtual meeting comes in the midst of some disquiet in Washington over India's position on the Ukraine crisis as well as its decision to procure discounted Russian oil.

Describing India and the US as two "vibrant democracies", Biden said: "We take the same concerns about the global challenges we face with COVID-19, advancing health security and tracking the climate crisis. And we share a strong and growing major defence partnership.

Biden told Modi that he was looking forward to seeing him in Japan on 24th May, referring to the upcoming Quad summit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)