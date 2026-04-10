Washington DC [US], April 10 (ANI): Strengthening the strategic bridge between New Delhi and Washington, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Thursday.

The high-level meeting, held at the State Department, comes at a pivotal moment for global diplomacy as both nations navigate the complex security landscape in the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.

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In a statement by the US State Department attributed to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, it was noted, "Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today in Washington. The leaders reaffirmed the close partnership between the two countries and shared news about the situation in the Persian Gulf and other global and regional priorities."

During his visit to the United States, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also met Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs and discussed deepening India-US tech cooperation.

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Sharing the details of his meeting in a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that they discussed the shared vision for resilient supply chains and collaboration in semiconductors, critical minerals, quantum, AI, nuclear energy and next steps in implementing the Pax Silica initiative.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2042472707309396027?s=20

The meeting with Helberg comes on the heels of his visit to India earlier in February, when India joined the Pax Silica initiative.

Earlier, Misri met FBI Director Kash Patel and discussed cooperation in countering terrorism. During his meeting with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker, the Foreign Secretary discussed working closely on security, defence and economy.

He also held a meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focused on the bilateral ties ahead of the latter's visit to India next month.

"Welcome to the White House, Vikram Misri! Productive meeting with Marco Rubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defense and the Quad. Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month!" Sergio Gor said in a post on X.

Yesterday, Misri engaged in a series of high-level meetings with senior United States officials, focusing on the volatile situations in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific while reviewing strategic defence and trade relations.

The Foreign Secretary's itinerary included significant talks at the Pentagon with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby. This encounter followed their recent dialogue in New Delhi during the India-US Defence Policy Group meeting, after Colby's visit to India last month to push forward the bilateral defence partnership.

Continuing the focus on security cooperation, Misri met with the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment, Mike Duffey.

These discussions were aimed at bolstering defence industrial ties, technology sharing, and supply chain integration, adhering to the framework of the Major Defence Partnership established last year.

Beyond the Pentagon, the Foreign Secretary moved to the Department of Commerce for meetings with Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler and William Kimmitt. The talks were geared towards widening the scope of cooperation in commercial sectors and critical technologies, alongside the development of secure supply chains. (ANI)

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