Tehran [Iran], March 12 (ANI): In a fresh escalation of regional hostilities, a US-Israeli attack struck an industrial area in Rabat Karim, located roughly 27km (17 miles) southwest of Tehran, Al Jazeera reported, citing Mehr News Agency.

The strike targeted the industrial outskirts of the capital during the early hours of Thursday. Local officials have been monitoring the situation closely as reports of the engagement surfaced through state-linked media.

Regarding the specific impact of the raid, "the city's deputy governor said an abandoned warehouse was one of the targets struck." No further details on additional sites were immediately provided.

This latest strike occurs as the broader conflict between Iran, Israel, and the US enters its thirteenth day. In response to the ongoing violence, Iran on Thursday spelt out three specific conditions to end the war.

Taking to X, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed his country's commitment to peace following discussions with the leaders of Russia and Pakistan. He stated that the only way to terminate the war, which he claimed has been "ignited by the Zionist regime & US," is through the recognition of Iran's legitimate rights, the payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against future aggression.

The current conflagration was ignited on February 28, when the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran. Those operations resulted in the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with the country's top military commanders and numerous civilians.

In the wake of those assassinations, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a retaliatory operation targeting sites within Israel. The humanitarian toll has since climbed significantly; Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, estimated that the civilian death toll is now nearing 1,350.

"Since February 28, more than 1,348 civilians, including women and children, have died and more than 17,000 have been injured as a result of the ongoing military operations by the United States and the Israeli regime," the Iranian envoy stated.

As the death toll rises, international diplomatic pressure has intensified. On Wednesday, the 15-member UN Security Council adopted a resolution condemning what it described as "egregious" attacks by Iran on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Jordan.

The resolution demanded an immediate halt to all hostilities by Tehran and warned against threats to close the strategic Strait of Hormuz. India joined more than 130 countries in co-sponsoring the Bahrain-led resolution, which passed 13-0, while permanent members China and Russia abstained.

The UNSC resolution condemned Iran's attacks on the territories of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan in the "strongest terms," asserting that such acts breach international law and threaten global security.

Compounding the maritime tension, Al Jazeera, citing Mehr News Agency, noted that the conflict has spilled into Iraqi waters. Two tankers were attacked off the Iraqi coast, leading to the evacuation of 38 crew members and the death of one individual. Saad Maan, head of Iraq's Security Media Cell, condemned the attack as a violation of national sovereignty.

Simultaneously, the IRGC announced on Thursday the commencement of the 40th wave of 'Operation True Promise-4'. This phase specifically targets US bases in the region and locations in Tel Aviv, Haifa, and other occupied territories.

According to news reports, the Islamic Resistance Movement deployed "Ghadr", "Emad", "Kheybar Shekan", and "Fattah" missiles in an operation codenamed "First Imam of All Believers, Imam Ali (AS)". These strikes have targeted both the occupied territories and US regional bases.

The disruption to shipping and the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz have already impacted global oil supplies, causing crude prices to surge worldwide. State broadcaster Press TV shared footage of the "Defenders of the Persian Gulf" operating speedboats, claiming that the IRGC has hit 14 oil tankers, including two belonging to the US.

The scale of the damage to American interests was highlighted by The New York Times, which reported that Iranian retaliatory strikes have damaged at least 17 US military and diplomatic facilities across West Asia.

Analysing satellite imagery and official statements, the publication noted that US bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were hit. Significant losses include the radars for the US THAAD missile defence system, alongside strikes on diplomatic missions in Iraq and several Gulf states.

Despite the widespread damage and ongoing IRGC operations, US President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that the United States had already "won the war" in Iran. However, he clarified that American troops would remain deployed until the mission was fully completed. (ANI)

