The H-1B cap season for Fiscal Year 2027 (FY 2027) is here, and it marks a historic shift in how the U.S. allocates specialty occupation visas. With the transition from a random lottery to a merit-based, Wage-Weighted system and the introduction of a significant new fee, the stakes for employers and applicants have never been higher.

H-1B FY 2027 Registration Guide: Key Dates, New Fee, and the Wage-Weighted Lottery Debut

This guide breaks down the essential dates, the new cost structure, and the mechanics of the first-ever wage-weighted lottery.

Critical Dates for the FY 2027 Season

The registration window is active right now. USCIS has confirmed that there is no advantage to filing on day one versus day fifteen, as long as the submission is completed before the deadline. Also read: H-1B Visa Fee: US Clarifies USD 100,000 Application Fee, Exempts Current Holders.

Milestone Date & Time Registration Period Opens March 4, 2026 (12:00 PM ET) Registration Period Closes March 19, 2026 (12:00 PM ET) Lottery Selection Notifications By March 31, 2026 Petition Filing Period Begins April 1, 2026 Earliest Employment Start Date October 1, 2026

The Wage-Weighted Lottery: How It Works

Effective February 27, 2026, USCIS has officially moved away from a purely random lottery. The new "weighted" system prioritizes beneficiaries based on their offered salary relative to the Department of Labor (DOL) four-tier wage structure for their specific occupation and geographic area.

The "Ticket" System

Under the new rule, the number of entries a beneficiary receives in the lottery pool is directly tied to their wage level:

Level IV (Highest): 4 entries (High probability of selection)

Level III: 3 entries

Level II: 2 entries

Level I (Entry-Level): 1 entry (Standard probability)

Strategic Note: If a beneficiary has multiple work sites or multiple employers, the lowest applicable wage level across all locations/offers will determine the number of entries. This prevents "gaming" the system by temporarily inflating wages in a single location.

Updated H-1B Registration Fee Structure

Sponsoring an H-1B worker has become significantly more expensive this year due to a combination of registration fee increases and a new presidential proclamation fee.

The $215 H-1B Registration Fee

The non-refundable H-1B registration fee remains at $215 per beneficiary. This must be paid via the USCIS online account at the time of registration.

The $100,000 H-1B "Consular" Fee

A new and controversial $100,000 fee, established by Presidential Proclamation No. 10973, is now in effect for specific cases. While it is currently being challenged in federal court, employers should prepare for its application.

Who Pays: Petitioners for beneficiaries who are outside the U.S. at the time of filing or those requesting consular notification.

Petitioners for beneficiaries who are outside the U.S. at the time of filing or those requesting consular notification. Who is Exempt: Most candidates already in the U.S. (such as F-1 students on OPT or those on TN/L-1 status) who are filing for a Change of Status (COS).

Most candidates already in the U.S. (such as F-1 students on OPT or those on TN/L-1 status) who are filing for a Change of Status (COS). Payment Timing: If selected, the fee must be paid via pay.gov before the final Form I-129 petition is filed.

The "Beneficiary-Centric" Rule

Following the success of the FY 2025 and FY 2026 seasons, USCIS continues to use the beneficiary-centric selection process.

Selection is based on the unique individual (identified by passport or travel document number) rather than the registration.

If a person is registered by three different companies, they are still only entered into the lottery as one "unique beneficiary."

If selected, all companies that registered that individual are notified and become eligible to file a petition on their behalf.

Preparation Checklist for Employers

With the wage-weighted system in play, preparation must start earlier than in previous years:

Determine Wage Levels Early: Work with counsel to finalize Job Titles and SOC codes to determine if the offered salary hits Level II, III, or IV.

Work with counsel to finalize Job Titles and SOC codes to determine if the offered salary hits Level II, III, or IV. Verify Travel Documents: Ensure all beneficiaries have a valid, unexpired passport. The passport used for registration must be the one used for the eventual visa application.

Ensure all beneficiaries have a valid, unexpired passport. The passport used for registration must be the one used for the eventual visa application. Audit Fee Exposure: Identify which candidates are abroad versus in the U.S. to determine if your organization is liable for the $100,000 fee.

Identify which candidates are abroad versus in the U.S. to determine if your organization is liable for the $100,000 fee. Consider Alternatives: Given that Level I roles (entry-level) now have the lowest odds, explore O-1, TN, or E-3 pathways for highly skilled candidates who may not win the H-1B lottery.

The H-1B FY 2027 visa season represents a watershed moment in U.S. immigration history, shifting the program from a game of pure chance to a merit-based competition that favors high-compensation roles. For employers, the introduction of the Wage-Weighted Lottery and the formidable $100,000 fee for consular processing demands a more analytical approach than ever before. Success in this new era requires balancing fiscal risk against the strategic value of international talent, ensuring that every registration is backed by precise wage-level data and a clear understanding of the new "beneficiary-centric" protections. As USCIS continues to prioritize individuals over volume, the winners of the FY 2027 cycle will be those who adapt their hiring strategies to meet these higher bars of entry. While the landscape is more complex and costly, it remains a vital gateway for the world's most skilled professionals to contribute to the American economy.

