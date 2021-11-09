Oklahoma City (US), Nov 9 (AP) The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, finding that a lower court wrongly interpreted the state's public nuisance law.

The court ruled in a 5-1 decision that the district court in 2019 was wrong to find that New Jersey-based J&J violated the state's public nuisance statute. It also rejected the state's appeal to increase the damage award. (AP)

