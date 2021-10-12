US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday in New Delhi. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/USNavyCNO)

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael Gilday on Tuesday lauded India's record of a long and distinguished record of contributing to global security.

Taking to Twitter, Gilday said, "It was an honor to participate in the wreath laying ceremony at the National War Memorial and attend the ceremonial Guard of Honor in India. India has a long and distinguished record of contributing to global security. I look forward to my engagements here in India."

Earlier he participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial and attending the ceremonial Guard of Honour in New Delhi.

US Naval Chief is on a five-day official visit to India from October 11 to 15 and will interact with India's Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, in addition to other high ranking officials.

Admiral Gilday is scheduled to visit the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command at Mumbai and Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam wherein he would interact with the respective Commanders-in-Chief. (ANI)

