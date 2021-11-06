Washington [US], November 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Washington issued an order to its non-essential officials residing in Ethiopia to leave the country with their families due to the ongoing armed conflict.

On November 5, the Department of State ordered the departure of all non-critical US government officials and their families from Ethiopia, according to the official statement.

Also Read | Baby With A Tail: Brazilian Baby Born With a 'True Human Tail' With Ball Shaped Mass At The End.

Ethiopia is currently facing an outbreak of violence linked to the advance of the Tigray People's Liberation Front militants toward the capital of Addis Ababa.

Earlier in the day, Twitter temporarily disabled the Trends feature in Ethiopia to make sure that the platform cannot be used to instigate violence in the conflict-torn country, the social media said on Saturday. On Thursday, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the country to protect the population from the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (PNLF) who are advancing upon the capital. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | China International Import Expo 2021: Indian Companies Skip Mega Event in Shanghai As Over 3,000 Global Businesses Showcase Products.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)