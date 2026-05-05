World News | US Panel Urges Nepal to Protect Tibetan Refugees, Flags Rising Chinese Influence in FY2027 Report

Washington DC [US] May 5 (ANI): The US House Appropriations Committee, in its fiscal year 2027 report, has urged the US Department of State to engage with the Nepalese government to ensure the protection of the rights of Tibetan refugees.

It specifically called for renewed efforts to register all Tibetan refugees, many of whom have lacked legal recognition since the registration process was discontinued in 1995, according to a report by Phayul.

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The report highlighted "growing concern" over the increasing influence of the People's Republic of China in Nepal, cautioning that this has made Tibetan communities more vulnerable. It noted that this influence has led to tighter restrictions on basic freedoms, including curbs on religious and cultural practices, as cited by the Phayul report.

In its recommendations, the committee emphasised that funding for Tibetan refugee assistance programs in Nepal and India should be maintained at levels similar to previous years to ensure continued humanitarian aid. The United States has traditionally provided substantial support to Tibetan communities while also aiming to counter what it terms as "malign influence" in the region.

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Under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, around $23 million was allocated for Tibet-related programs. In July 2025, the State Department restored $6.8 million in aid for Tibetan communities across South Asia, including Nepal, after earlier budget cuts, Phayul reported.

For FY2027, the committee proposed ongoing financial assistance, including $10 million for cultural preservation initiatives within Tibet and $8 million for refugee and diaspora support programs in India and Nepal. It also urged the Secretary of State to press Nepal to honour its commitments to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, particularly the principle of non-refoulement, which prevents returning individuals to countries where they could face persecution, as noted in the Phayul report.

"The Committee backs continued funding to support Tibetan refugees in India and Nepal at levels consistent with previous years. It remains a concern that Tibetans in Nepal are unable to fully exercise certain fundamental rights due to agreements in recent years between Nepal and the PRC, which have increased the vulnerability of Tibetans both residing in and passing through Nepal," the report stated, as quoted by Phayul. (ANI)

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