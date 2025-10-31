U.S. President Donald Trump high-fives a child dressed like him next to first lady Melania Trump as they give out treats during a Halloween event at the White House in Washington (Photo/Reuters)

Washington DC [US], October 31 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday (local time) celebrated Halloween at the White House.

President Trump and the First Lady could be seen handing candy to the children as part of the festival's tradition. Dozens upon dozens of trick-or-treaters were greeted and handed giant-sized Hershey bars with the presidential seal.

Also Read | Halloween 2025: US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump Celebrate Halloween at White House (See Pics).

Some stand-out moments included President Trump signing what appeared to be a golf ball for what looked like a young teen trick-or-treater.

President Trump notably took a look at the long line of guests and yelled to the press, "It's a long line. It's almost as big as the ballroom."

Also Read | 'Hopeful My Wife Usha Vance Becomes Christian', Says US Vice President JD Vance (Watch Video).

Trump especially enjoyed the costumes of three trick-or-treaters dressed as him (sporting his signature red cap), the First Lady, and "security" (or Secret Service). He gave the young kid a high five and signalled them to turn around so the press could see them.

Halloween, a holiday observed annually on October 31, is noted for its pagan origins and its Christian roots as well as its secular traditions.

Trump, who concluded his trip to Asia, returned to Washington. President Donald Trump visited Malaysia, completing the first leg of his diplomatic tour in Asia. In Malaysia, Trump joined the signing of a peace declaration between Thailand and Cambodia.

In Japan, he met the country's first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi.

United States President Donald Trump also met Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, where the two leaders reached several key agreements to ease trade tensions and boost cooperation on multiple issues.

The Trump-Xi meeting came amid heightened tensions between the world's two largest economies, following months of trade disputes and export restrictions. Earlier this month, Beijing imposed curbs on critical exports, while Washington warned of possible bans on software-based exports to China. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)