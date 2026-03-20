Washington DC [US], March 20 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump said his administration may seek about USD 200 billion in additional Pentagon funding amid the ongoing war with Iran, calling the potential request a "small price to pay" to ensure the US military remains fully prepared, CNN reported.

Speaking from the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said the funding would help to ensure the United States maintains military superiority, according to CNN.

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"We're asking for a lot of reasons, beyond even what we're talking about in Iran," Trump said. "Munitions in particular, at the high end, we have a lot, but we're preserving it."

He also denied that the United States is facing shortages of weapons, saying the administration is being "judicious" about how its military resources are used.

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Meanwhile, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the Pentagon plans to request additional funding from Congress to cover the costs of the war and replenish weapons stockpiles, Fox News reported.

Speaking at a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth said the request is linked to ongoing military operations under Operation Epic Fury, according to Fox News.

"As far as $200 billion, I think that number could move, obviously. It takes money to kill bad guys," Hegseth said, confirming reports that the Department of War is seeking funding at that level.

He added that the administration will approach lawmakers to ensure the military remains adequately funded for current and future operations.

"We're going back to Congress and our folks there to ensure that we're properly funded for what's been done, for what we may have to do in the future, ensure that our ammunition is - everything's refilled, and not just refilled, but above and beyond," Hegseth said.

Earlier, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States remains "on plan" in its war against Iran but declined to provide a definitive timeline for when the conflict would end, stressing that the final decision would rest with President Donald Trump.

"We wouldn't want to set a definitive time frame on" the war's end, Hegseth said at a Pentagon briefing, adding that the ultimate outcome and timeline would be determined by President Trump.

"As we've said, we're on plan," he noted.

Hegseth said that Operation Epic Fury is laser-focused and decisive.

"The media here, not all of it, but much of it, wants you to think, just 19 days into this conflict, that we're somehow spinning toward an endless abyss or a forever war or a quagmire. Nothing could be further from the truth," Hegseth said.

"Hear it from me, one of hundreds of thousands who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, who watched previous foolish politicians like Bush, Obama and Biden squander American credibility. This is not those wars. President Trump knows better. Epic Fury is different. It's laser-focused, it's decisive," he added.

Hegseth added that the mission objectives have remained unchanged since the first day of the war. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)