Washington [US], June 3 (ANI): US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and discussed the implications of war between Russia and Ukraine for transatlantic security.

"The leaders discussed the implications of Russia's war on Ukraine for Transatlantic security and the importance of strengthening NATO's deterrence and defense, in addition to ensuring NATO is properly resourced to address a wide range of challenges, from cyber to climate change," a White House said in a statement on Thursady (local time).

Also Read | Startup Layoffs: Over 20K Employees Lose Jobs Globally, India And US Top List.

Baiden and Kamala Harris met with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) chief to prepare for the June 29-30 NATO Summit in Madrid.

"They also welcomed the applications by Finland and Sweden for NATO membership, and President Biden conveyed his strong support for efforts by Secretary General Stoltenberg to facilitate a rapid accession process that addresses the security concerns of all Allies," the statement read further.

Also Read | United Nations Approves Turkey’s Request To Change Name to Turkiye.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met separately with Secretary General Stoltenberg, it added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has the summit between NATO leaders in June will assess the military alliance's future relationship with Russia, which has soured since the start of "military operation" in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued a notice today in which it published the names of 71 newly blacklisted Russian entities, including aircraft and shipbuilding companies.

"In response to the Russian Federation's (Russia's) further invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Department of Commerce is amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding 71 entities... to the Entity List. These entities have been determined by the US government to be acting contrary to the national security interests or foreign policy of the United States," the BIS notice said.

The sanctioned entities include the Chkalov Novosibirsk Aviation Plant, Irkutsk Aviation Plant, St. Petersburg Shipbuilding Institution Krylov 45, Far Eastern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Center and the All Russian Research Institute of Experimental Physics, among others, as per reports. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)