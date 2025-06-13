Washington DC [US], June 13 (ANI): National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), an independent US government agency tasked with investigating transportation accidents and incidents, said that they will lead a team of US investigators to probe the Air India crash in Gujarat.

The NTSB stated that as per protocols, all information on the investigation will be provided by India.

In a post on X, it said, "The NTSB will be leading a team of US investigators travelling to India to assist the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau with its investigation into the crash of an Air India Boeing 787 in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday. Per international protocols under the International Civil Aviation Organization's Annex 13, all information on the investigation will be provided by the Government of India."

US President Donald Trump, while talking about the Air India plane crash, said that it was a "horrific" crash.

Trump said that if India needed any assistance, US would help.

Trump added that India is "a big country, a strong country, and they'll handle it, I'm sure, but I let them know that anything we can do will be over there immediately."

Trump called it the "worst crash" in aviation history.

"It was a horrific crash. It looks like most are gone. Maybe you have a couple of survivors that we just heard of. That was a horrible crash. No one has any idea what it might be. I gave them a couple of pointers. I said, maybe you will look at this. We saw the plane it looked like it was flying pretty well. It didn't look like there was an explosion. It looked like maybe the engines lost power. That is a terrible crash. One of the worst in aviation history."

Meanwhile, a total of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, have died in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India confirmed post-midnight on Friday. (ANI)

