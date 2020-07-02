Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday (local times) reported over 50,000 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise, taking the country's coronavirus count to approximately 2.6 million.

According to Washington Post, California reported 9,740 cases of the infection bringing the official count of the national total to 52,788.

Texas, Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia also reported records for the new cases.

More than 8,00,000 new cases were reported in June.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 2,683,894 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States, with 1,28,044 fatalities and 7,29,994 recoveries. (ANI)

