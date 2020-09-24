Washington [US], September 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The US State Department is currently reviewing two Chinese government organisations working in the United States over concerns about their alleged attempts to influence various public groups.

Speaking about these two Chinese government organisations, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in his remarks at the Wisconsin state Capitol on Wednesday, said: "The State Department is reviewing the activities of two United Front Work Department organisations operating inside the United States... the US-China Friendship Association [and] the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification."

"These organisations have apparently attempted to exert influence on groups all across the public sphere, including in our schools, in our business associations, impacting local politicians, media outlets, and Chinese groups here inside the United States," he said.

Pompeo asserted that Washington is set to protect American kids from China's "malign influence."

"We have formally designated the Confucius Institute's US headquarters as a foreign mission, and encouraged universities to shutter their doors on these programs quickly," he reminded. "We have put restrictions on Chinese diplomats that mirror the ones American diplomats are subject to inside of China."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) opens a China-related IP theft case about every 10 hours while the State Department just revoked visas for 1,000 Chinese nationals, he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

