Washington, Mar 1 (PTI) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke with Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during which the top American diplomat discussed Russia's attack on Ukraine and the importance of respecting the UN Charter's principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

During the telephonic call Blinken also emphasised on the strong diplomatic ties between Nepal and the US.

Blinken highlighted that this year marks 75 years of the United States and Nepal's diplomatic relations.

“He highlighted that this marks 75 years of the United States and Nepal's diplomatic relations and noted that Nepal's decision to move forward with the Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC) would allow the electricity transmission and roads project to create jobs, infrastructure, and improve the lives of the Nepali people," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.

Blinken agreed to strengthen efforts to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic and work toward addressing the climate crisis, Price said.

Nepal's Parliament last week ratified the contentious US-funded USD 500 million Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact along with an Interpretive Declaration a day ahead of the February 28 deadline set by Washington, ending months of debates, protests and polarisation in the Himalayan nation.

The MCC is a bilateral United States foreign aid agency established by the US Congress in 2004. It is an independent agency separate from the State Department and USAID. Nepal's political parties were sharply divided on whether to accept the US grant assistance under the MCC agreement.

The MCC also dragged Nepal into a geopolitical game, with Beijing taking a jibe at Washington for providing a "gift" to Nepal with an ultimatum, for a second time in a week, firstly warning the US against using “coercive diplomacy” in Nepal.

