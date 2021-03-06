Baghdad, Mar 6 (AP) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he is pleased to see the historic visit by Pope Francis to Iraq.

In a tweet, he says the US believes his visit will inspire hope and “help promote religious harmony and understanding among members of the different religions in Iraq and around the world.”

Pope Francis is on a four-day visit to Iraq, brushing aside security concerns and rising coronavirus infections in the Arab country to show support for its shrinking Christian community.

He and Iraq's top Shiite cleric delivered a powerful message of peaceful coexistence Saturday, urging Muslims in the war-weary Arab nation to embrace Iraq's long-beleaguered Christian minority during a historic meeting in the holy city of Najaf. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)