Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): The US special envoy Sung Kim has condemned the recent ballistic missile test by North Korea which "violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions and presented a serious threat to regional stability".

As per a press statement from US State Department, the special representative for North Korea Sung Kim held calls with the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Funakoshi Takehiroto and South Korea Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk to discuss North Korea's February 26 ballistic missile launch.

While condemning the launch, Kim underscored the United States' commitment to close trilateral coordination with its Japanese and South Korean allies and readiness to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy with North Korea.

Reiterating US commitment to the defence of Japan and South Korea, he reaffirmed the shared goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Notably, North Korea test-fired an unidentified projectile on Sunday, Sputnik news agency reported citing Japan's coast guard.

The projectile fired toward the Sea of Japan and likely a ballistic missile, appears to have fallen outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to Kyodo news agency. (ANI)

