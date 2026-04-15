Washington DC [US], April 15 (ANI): The US Southern Command on Tuesday (local time) conducted a kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations, killing four narco-terrorists.

US Southern Command, which oversees US military activities in Latin America and Caribbean, said that their intelligence confirmed that the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes.

Also Read | Lululemon Faces Probe in Texas Over 'Forever Chemicals' Linked to Cancer, Infertility.

In a post on X, the Southern Command said, "On April 14, at the direction of SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Four male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed."

https://x.com/Southcom/status/2044185311673213219?s=20

Also Read | India and Germany Hold Foreign Office Consultations in Berlin, Launch New Logo To Mark 75 Years of Diplomatic Ties.

The latest operations on board vessels in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean brings the overall death toll to at least 175 since early September, when US President Donald Trump ordered the attacks to stop what the White House claims are Latin American cartels transporting drugs to the US, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Tuesday's killings came after two people were killed in a US strike on Monday, and five people were killed in two separate strikes on Saturday, also in the eastern Pacific.

International legal experts and rights groups say the US military campaign amounts to "extrajudicial killings" in international waters and that the attacks have targeted civilian fishing boats, as per Al Jazeera.

Earlier on April 13, the US Southern Command conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations which resulted in the death of two narco-terrorists.

https://x.com/Southcom/status/2043831574764921318?s=20

In a post on X, the US Southern Command said, "Applying total systemic friction on the cartels. On April 13, at the direction of SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)