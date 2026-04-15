Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into athleisure company Lululemon over concerns that its products may contain so-called “forever chemicals” linked to serious health risks, including cancer and infertility. The probe aims to determine whether the company misled consumers about the safety and composition of its activewear.

The inquiry was announced on April 13 and will examine whether Lululemon’s marketing as a wellness-focused brand aligns with the materials used in its products.

Lululemon Faces Probe: Focus on PFAS and Health Risks

At the centre of the investigation are PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), a group of synthetic chemicals widely used in consumer products for their water- and stain-resistant properties. These substances are often referred to as “forever chemicals” because they do not easily break down in the environment.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS exposure has been associated with a range of health concerns in humans and animals, including potential links to cancer, endocrine disruption, and reproductive issues such as infertility.

Allegations of Consumer Misleading

Paxton’s office said the investigation will assess whether Lululemon misrepresented the safety, quality, or health impact of its products. Officials cited growing consumer concerns and emerging research suggesting that certain synthetic materials used in apparel may carry health risks.

The probe will review the company’s supply chain practices, testing protocols, and compliance with state safety standards.

Company Denies Use of PFAS

Lululemon has denied the allegations, stating that it does not currently use PFAS in its products and phased out the chemicals in fiscal 2023. The company said PFAS had previously been used only in a limited portion of water-repellent items.

A spokesperson added that all products meet or exceed global safety standards and that vendors are required to conduct regular third-party testing for restricted substances, including PFAS.

The investigation comes at a time when Lululemon is facing broader business challenges, including weaker demand forecasts and internal corporate developments. Earlier this year, the company temporarily withdrew a product line following customer complaints before reintroducing it after revisions.

Lululemon said it is cooperating with the Texas Attorney General’s office. Authorities have not indicated a timeline for the investigation or whether enforcement action may follow. If violations are found, officials said the company could face legal consequences under Texas consumer protection laws.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).