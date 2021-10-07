Washington [US], October 7 (ANI): The United States will continue to engage with China at a senior level to ensure responsible competition between the two countries, a White House statement read mentioning US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese top diplomat Yang Jiechi meeting in Zurich, Switzerland.

According to the readout, Sullivan today met with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi in Zurich, Switzerland.

"Mr. Sullivan made clear that while we will continue to invest in our own national strength and work closely with our allies and partners, we will also continue to engage with the PRC (People's Republic of China) at a senior level to ensure responsible competition," the statement said.

It noted that the meeting built on the phone talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in September 9, adding that Sullivan also raised areas where the United States and China have an interest in working together to address vital transnational challenges and ways to manage risks in the relationship.

"Mr. Sullivan raised a number of areas where we have concern with the PRC's actions, including actions related to human rights, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, the South China Sea, and Taiwan," the statement readout said.

Sullivan will also travel to Brussels, Belgium and Paris, France this week. (ANI)

