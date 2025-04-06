Washington DC [US], April 6 (ANI): The United States Department of State has announced immediate measures to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and prevent the issuance of new visas, following South Sudan's failure to cooperate in the timely return of its citizens.

In a press statement quoting Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the US State Department said, "It is time for the Transitional Government of South Sudan to stop taking advantage of the United States. Enforcing our nation's immigration laws is critically important to the national security and public safety of the United States. Every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the United States, seeks to remove them."

Also Read | 'The Market Has Spoken': China Takes a Jab at Donald Trump Administration, Says 'Trade War Started by US Against World Is Unprovoked and Unjustified'.

"As South Sudan's transitional government has failed to fully respect this principle, effective immediately, the United States Department of State is taking actions to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and prevent further issuance to prevent entry into the United States by South Sudanese passport holders. We will be prepared to review these actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation," the statement added.

Earlier in March, the US announced a new visa restriction policy targeting foreign government officials involved in the forced return of Uyghurs and other vulnerable ethnic or religious groups to China.

Also Read | US Shocker: Teacher Offers USD 2,000 to Student To Kill Husband in Columbus, Arrested After Mother Finds Texts on Boy's Phone.

Secretary Rubio stated in a statement that the policy would apply to both current and former officials responsible for, or complicit in, such actions, emphasising the US commitment to countering China's ongoing efforts to pressure governments into deporting individuals who face persecution upon return.

Rubio highlighted that those sent back are at risk of enforced disappearances and torture, a longstanding concern regarding China's treatment of Uyghurs and other minority groups.

The US government has repeatedly condemned such actions, citing well-documented human rights violations, including what it has classified as genocide and crimes against humanity.

US Secretary of State reiterated that China has engaged in systematic persecution of Uyghurs, and the United States is urging governments worldwide to refrain from forcibly returning individuals to China under any circumstances. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)