Washington [US], June 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States imposed sanctions on four Nicaraguan nationals, including the daughter of President Daniel Ortega, the US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday.

Camila Antonia Ortega Murillo, one of the president's nine children and coordinator of the Creative Economy Commission, was added to the Specially Designated Nationals list run by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The three other sanctioned individuals include Leonardo Ovidio Reyes Ramirez, President of the Central Bank of Nicaragua; Edwin Ramon Castro Rivera, a deputy of the Nicaraguan National Assembly; and Julio Modesto Rodriguez Balladares, a brigadier general of the Nicaraguan Army and executive director of the Military Social Welfare Institute.

"President Ortega's actions are harming Nicaraguans and driving the country deeper into tyranny. It's clear the Ortega regime intends to continue its suppression of the Nicaraguan people. The United States will continue to expose those officials who continue to ignore the will of its citizens," OFAC Director Andrea Gacki said in a statement.

OFAC explained that Camila Ortega was designated for being a government official - a key advisor to President Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, her parents, the Coordinator of the Creative Economy Commission and the head of television station Canal 13.

The Treasury Department action mandates blocking all US-based assets of the sanctioned individuals and prohibits all US citizens any dealings with them. (ANI/Sputnik)

