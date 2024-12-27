Islamabad [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Following the European Union and the UK, the US has also expressed concerns over the recent conviction of 25 civilians by military courts for their participation in the nationwide riots of May 9 last year, as per Dawn.

The concerns have arisen after a military court sentenced 25 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activists last week to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their role in the May 9, 2023 riots, which erupted following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan, Dawn reported.

Also Read | Hanukkah 2024: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Thanks 'Good Friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Chanukah Greetings.

While the PTI "denounced" the sentences, lawyers also raised concerns about the proceedings and the "unreasonably high conviction rate."

In a post on X on Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "The United States is concerned by the sentencing of Pakistani civilians in a military tribunal and calls upon Pakistani authorities to respect the right to a fair trial and due process."

Also Read | US Shocker: Pizza Delivery Woman Stabs Customer, Steals Possessions After Dispute Over Bad Tip in Florida; Arrested.

https://x.com/StateDeptSpox/status/1871280596175171828

His post reflected a statement from the State Department issued on Wednesday, which expressed "serious concern" over the military court rulings.

The statement was released just hours after the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) voiced similar concerns.

"While the UK respects Pakistan's sovereignty over its own legal proceedings, trying civilians in military courts lacks transparency, independent scrutiny and undermines the right to a fair trial. We call on the Government of Pakistan to uphold its obligations under the [ICCPR]," the FCDO statement said, as per Dawn.

The EU spokesperson also called the verdicts "inconsistent with Pakistan's obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR)."

As per Dawn, the EU spokesperson reminded that under the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), countries like Pakistan have voluntarily committed to effectively implementing 27 key international conventions, including the ICCPR, to maintain their GSP+ status.

The EU is Pakistan's second-biggest trading partner, with the GSP+ arrangement playing a key role in boosting bilateral trade with Europe. There was no immediate response from Pakistan's Foreign Office to the statements made by the Western capitals.

Meanwhile, the PTI, whose members were among those sentenced by military courts last week, continued to criticize the verdicts.

Speaking to reporters in Peshawar, PTI MNA Asad Qaiser said, "As you can see, the entire world, including the EU and the UK, has expressed concern. We are also concerned about how civilians were tried in military courts," Dawn quoted.

While criticizing the SC's decision to conditionally permit military courts to issue verdicts, Qaiser said, "When the court grants such autonomy and makes decisions that go beyond the Constitution and laws, where should the public turn?" He continued, "What options are left for us? The Constitution grants us the right to peacefully protest and voice our opinions anywhere." He further remarked, "They passed a bill in Islamabad to ban protests. Is Islamabad not part of Pakistan? Doesn't the Constitution state that every political party, organization, and citizen has the right to hold peaceful protests?"

He said, "Therefore, the bill was in violation of the Constitution," and challenged the government to prove if any PTI member had "broken any pots or glass or engaged in violence."

Qaiser also referenced discussion between the government and the opposition, reaffirming PTI's demands, which included "ending illegal actions and the crackdown on PTI workers, improving the treatment of workers in jails, and the release of both workers and leader Imran Khan."

Labeling the international community's concerns as "well-founded and justified," the PTI expressed fear hat trying civilians in military courts could further isolate Pakistan globally. In a statement, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram acknowledged the EU's concerns about the military court rulings, cautioning that they could impact Pakistan's GSP-Plus status. He emphasized that Pakistan's adherence to the ICCPR, which ensures due process and fair trials, was crucial for its ongoing participation in the GSP+ scheme.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram pointed out that the EU spokesperson had expressed concern over Pakistan's GSP-Plus status, which had been earned after years of hard work, lobbying, and ensuring compliance with human rights and international agreements. Akram warned that with such violations, the government was giving the international community a reason to revoke Pakistan's GSP-Plus status.

He criticised the military courts for depriving civilians of their fundamental legal and constitutional rights, resulting in one-sided verdicts. Akram stressed that Pakistan's economic growth was closely tied to political stability, but lamented that those in power were indifferent to the country's interests.

In a separate development, PTI leader Yasmin Rashid, imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat Jail, described the military court rulings as a final blow to human rights.

In an open letter from prison, she stated that the decision had been "supported by the 26th amendment constitutional bench" and shattered the illusion of democracy. Rashid questioned, "How long will Pakistan endure these atrocities?" She also expressed regret that justice had become nonexistent since February 8, noting that she and her colleagues had been incarcerated for 20 months without conviction due to the lack of evidence against them. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)