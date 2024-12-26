Tel Aviv [Israel], December 26 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday thanked his "good friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes on Hanukkah.

Netanyahu also thanked India for its continued friendship with Israel.

"To my good friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India- Many thanks for your kind Chanukah greetings and your continued friendship towards Israel. May this holiday season be joyous and celebrated as the triumph of light over darkness," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended Hanukkah greetings to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and people across the world celebrating the festival.

PM Modi wished that the radiance of the festival illuminates everyone's lives with hope.

"Best wishes to PM Netanyahu and all the people across the world celebrating the festival of Hanukkah. May the radiance of Hanukkah illuminate everybody's lives with hope, peace and strength. Hanukkah Sameach!" PM Modi said in a post on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended Hanukkah greetings to Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Sa'ar and the global community celebrating the festival.

"Warmest Hanukkah greetings to FM Gidon Saar, friends in Israel, and those celebrating it around the world. May the wonderful occasion bring hope, health and happiness in everyone's lives. Chag Sameach!" Jaishankar said.

Sa'ar thanked "dear friend" Jaishankar for his wishes.

"Thank you, S Jaishankar, dear friend, for your warm Hanukkah wishes and your kind words." (ANI)

