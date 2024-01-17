Davos, Jan 17 (PTI) The US will continue to support Ukraine, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has assured.

The assurance came soon after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the assistance from the US and Europe was necessary to win the war against Russia.

He said Ukraine will continue to stand against Russia even if there was no support, but it would be a bad experiment and it would not be only Ukrainian people who would suffer as those thinking that it was only Ukraine's war were fundamentally wrong.

In a special address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here on Tuesday, Sullivan also offered a message of hope for peace.

We can achieve peace and security for all, if all of us "pull together and take the necessary wise and bold decisions", he said.

"The United States and our partners will continue to stand with them (Ukraine)," he said.

He explained US approach in the Middle East as well, particularly as tensions rise in the Red Sea.

"Through a combination of steady deterrence and steadfast diplomacy, we seek to stop the spread of conflict and to create the conditions for de-escalation," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zelenskyy had met US Secretary Anthony Blinken and Sullivan on the sidelines of the WEF annual meeting here.

Zelenskyy said he thanked US President Joe Biden, Congress and the American people for their unwavering support and leadership in supporting Ukraine.

"We count on continued US support, which is essential for our country," he said.

The Ukrainian president said they talked about further defence cooperation between Ukraine and the US, with a particular emphasis on air defence and long-range capabilities.

"We discussed ways to increase international investment in Ukraine, particularly in defence manufacturing, and emphasized that greater defence cooperation and co-production will increase Ukraine's self-reliance while decreasing its reliance on foreign military and financial aid," he added.

