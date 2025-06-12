Washington DC [US], June 12 (ANI): The US is withdrawing the presence of people who are not deemed essential to operations in the Middle East due to the potential for regional unrest, the US State Department and military said on Wednesday as tensions with neighboring Iran rose amid deteriorating nuclear talks, as per The Times of Israel.

"President Trump is committed to keeping Americans safe, both at home and abroad. In keeping with that commitment, we are constantly assessing the appropriate personnel posture at all our embassies. Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce the footprint of our Mission in Iraq," a State Department official told The Times of Israel.

The department also authorised the departure of non-essential personnel and family members from Bahrain and Kuwait, giving them an option on whether to leave the country, as per The Times of Israel.

In addition, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorised the voluntary departure of military dependents from locations across the Middle East, a US official said. Another US official said that it was mostly relevant to family members located in Bahrain -- where the bulk of them are based.

Tensions in the region have been rising in recent days as talks between the US and Iran over its rapidly advancing nuclear program appear to have hit an impasse.

In light of mounting friction, Michael Kurilla, who directs American forces in the Middle East as the head of US Central Command, postponed his testimony before US lawmakers he was set to give on Thursday, according to two officials, as per The Times of Israel.

Iran's mission to the UN posted on social media that "threats of overwhelming force won't change the facts."

"Iran is not seeking a nuclear weapon, and US militarism only fuels instability," the Iranian mission wrote.

Iranian Defence Minister Gen Aziz Nasirzadeh told journalists Wednesday that he hoped talks with the US would yield results, though Tehran stood ready to respond with strikes on American bases in the region, Times of Israel reported. (ANI)

