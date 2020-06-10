World News | Vaccination to Be Next Battleground for Disinformation: EU Commission

World. (File Image)

Brussels [Belgium], June 10 (Sputnik/ANI): The vaccination may become the next battleground for the disinformation campaign, Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova said on Wednesday.

The European Union has issued the document on the response to the disinformation spread amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | List of Coronavirus-Free Countries: From New Zealand to Fiji, Here Are Nations That Haven't Recorded New COVID-19 Cases.

"I am afraid the disinformation flow will continue. Vaccination seems to be the next battleground. For instance, one study showed that the willingness in Germany to take up vaccination decreased by almost 20 percentage points in less than two months," Jourova told a press conference.

Russia and China were named with regard to spreading disinformation.

Also Read | Bill Gates Says 'Black Lives Matter' Over Killings of George Floyd And Other African-Americans, Vows to Create More Equal Future.

"We are clearly mentioning Russia and China. We have sufficient evidence to do such a declaration," Jourova said. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)