List of Coronavirus-Free Countries: From New Zealand to Fiji, Here Are Nations That Haven't Recorded New COVID-19 Cases

As we write this the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has reached 7,357,243. We have lost 414,476 lives because of COVID-19 and fortunately, 3,630,898 people have recovered this contagious illness. Most countries are under lockdown and some have lifted the stay-at-home orders. But the numbers in maximum countries are high and counting. On Monday, New Zealand declared that it has no more coronavirus cases and the disease has been eliminated from the country. The last known infected person has recovered and for 17 days they haven't reported a new coronavirus case.

This news came as a respite amid the back to back bad news coming up. A total of 1,500 people contracted coronavirus in New Zealand out of which 22 could not be saved but the rest have recovered. About 40,000 people have been tested additionally. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said despite the good news the border controls would not be lifted while the country is all set to roll back all containment measures. However, New Zealand is not alone, here are other countries that have become coronavirus-free:

Eritrea

Africa was also one of the worst hit places in terms of coronavirus and also reported cases of Ebola some time ago but this East African country with a population of 6 million announced on May 15 that it had no active coronavirus cases.

Montenegro

Montenegro had declared itself free of the virus on May 24. It had a total of 324 cases which they have gotten rid of.

Papua New Guinea

While the first case here was detected on March 20 almost withing a month that is on May 4, the Pacific country declared itself free of coronavirus. However, Papua New Guinea has its borders closed and isn't allowing travellers from Asia.

Seychelles

Seychelles reported just 11 cases of Covid-19 and and all of them have since recovered. The country of 97,096 people reported its first two cases on March 14. Wasting no time, Seychelles announced a temporary ban on cruise ships, along with any travel to China, South Korea, Italy and Iran. A travel ban came into effect on April 8.

East Timor

On May 15, East Timor reported the recovery of its 24th and final confirmed case. The country had put travel restrictions for non-nationals who had visited China as early as February 10. The island country in south-east Asia reported its first case on March 21, which prompted school closures, public gatherings limited to five and all international arrivals to be quarantined for 14 days.

Saint Kitts and Nevis

The West Indies nation became free of Covid-19 on May 19, when all of its 15 confirmed cases recovered. With a population of just 52,441, Saint Kitts and Nevis recorded its first cases on March 24. As part of containment measures, the state had closed its airports, schools and non-essential businesses, besides ordering a curfew and mandatory wearing of masks.

Fiji

Fiji declared itself free of Covid-19 by April 20 after all of its 18 cases recovered. The nation had reported its first case on March 19. Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama banned flights from certain countries, imposed a 15-day mandatory quarantine for people arriving and closed schools and non-essential businesses.