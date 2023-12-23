Rome, Dec 23 (AP) The Vatican next year will publish a collection of never-before-seen homilies delivered by the late Pope Benedict XVI during his private Sunday Masses, most of them penned during his 10-year retirement, officials said Saturday.

The consecrated women who tended to Benedict during his pontificate and retirement recorded the homilies as he delivered them, and have now transcribed them for publication by the Vatican's publishing house.

Also Read | US Shocker: Black Woman Calls 911 to Report Domestic Violence in Los Angeles, Shot Dead by Cop.

Thirty of the homilies date from Benedict's pontificate, while around 100 more are from his retirement, said a statement from the publisher, the Joseph Ratzinger Foundation and the Vatican's communications office. All are in Italian, the German-born theologian's adopted language.

The Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, in conjunction with Germany's Welt am Sonntag, published the first of the homilies Saturday. It is a meditation on the figure of Joseph that Benedict delivered on December 22, 2013, just a few months after he became the first pope in 600 years to resign.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: UN Security Council Adopts UAE-Penned Resolution on Scaling Up, Monitoring Aid to Gaza.

Benedict died on December 31, 2022, at the age of 95.

His longtime spokesman, the Rev. Federico Lombardi, who heads the Ratzinger Foundation, is curating the collection. Organizers of the project said the homilies don't contain any news or theological novelties, but rather are of “substantial spiritual nutrition.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)