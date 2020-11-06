Rome, Nov 6 (AP) The Vatican on Tuesday will release its long-awaited report into what it knew about ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick's sexual misconduct during his rise through the church hierarchy.

The Vatican said Friday the report would span McCarrick's entire life, from his birth in 1930 to the 2017 allegations that brought about his downfall.

The Vatican said the report would cover “the Holy See's institutional knowledge and decision-making process” as he rose through the church's ranks.

Francis defrocked McCarrick after a Vatican investigation determined he sexually abused minors as well as adults. The 90-year-old is believed to be living in a retirement community for priests.

The McCarrick scandal has sparked a credibility crisis for the U.S. and Vatican hierarchies, since it was apparently an open secret that “Uncle Ted” slept with adult seminarians. (AP)

