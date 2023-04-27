Thimphu [Bhutan], April 27 (ANI): Samten Lhendrup, a well-known master artisan in the east who has resigned from his employment but continues to impart his wealth of knowledge to the young hands, is 61 years old. He spent 19 years working at the College of Zorig Chusum in Trashi Yangtse and is now voluntarily fostering and directing the students there, Bhutan Live reported.

He is an accomplished painter, jeweller, woodcarver, mask carver, and sculptor.

When he was about 11 years old, he discovered all of these things at Yongla Goenpa. He joined the Institute of Zorig Chusm in Trashi Yangtse as an instructor of painting, goldsmithing, carving, and sculpture. He was the only instructor at the institute for a couple of years, reported Bhutan Live. His services have benefitted the students learning different crafts at the college.

"Although many expert craftsmen are in the country, they do not live near the college. So, if someone like me who lives in the neighbourhood does not help them, who would help them? That's why I'm sharing with them the little knowledge and experience I have with them," said Samten Lhuendrup, a retired artisan, as per Bhutan Live.

Samten has ended his professional career, yet at his core, he is still an artist. assisting aspiring students while making a difference in people's lives. (ANI)

