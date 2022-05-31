Libreville [Gabon], May 31 (ANI): Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, on Tuesday called on the President of Gabon, Prime Minister and other high dignitaries to hold talks on socio-economic development in Libreville on the first leg of his three-nation visit.

While interacting with the media, MEA's Secretary Dammu Ravi (Economic Relations) said that Gabon is truly looking for enhancing its partnership with India, particularly in the energy sector, oil, Gas, minerals, and forest wealth.

During the talks, two MoUs were signed between India and Gabon for establishing a Joint Commission and diplomats' training as the Vice President of India expressed India's readiness to work with Gabon to strengthen cooperation in various spheres at bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels.

The Vice President is accompanied by a high-level Indian delegation consisting of Minister of State (Health) Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar and Members of Parliament, Sushil Kumar Modi, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, and P. Raveendranath for the dialogue with the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba and Prime Minister of Gabon, Ms. Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda.

M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday also held a joint meeting with Faustin Boukoubi, President of the National Assembly, and Lucie Milebou Aubusson, President of Senate in Libreville, Gabon, and also gifted them replicas of the original Indian Constitution and emphasized the importance of shared values of democracy and pluralism in India-Gabon ties.

During the meeting, the Vice President stated that India attaches great importance to its relations with Gabon and reiterated the commitment of the Government of India to be Gabon's reliable partner in its development journey.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Gabon is an important partner for India in Central Africa and the Indian delegation's visit has underlined its continued commitment to support the socio-economic development of Gabon & to advance our bilateral, regional & multilateral cooperation.

The main focus of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's visit to Gabon and Senegal is the Western African region which is a Francophone country (The countries whose official language is French), the MEA officials said further.

Notably, Vice President, with a high-level delegation, is on a 3-Nation trip to Gabon, Senegal, and Qatar from May 30 to June 4. (ANI)

