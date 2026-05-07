World News | Vietnam President To Lam Arrives in Mumbai, Welcomed by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Vietnam President To Lam arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, where he was accorded a warm welcome by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis received the Vietnamese President upon his arrival in the city and later shared a welcome message on X, highlighting Maharashtra's hospitality and extending greetings for a successful visit.

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"Chao mung den voi Mumbai! Warm greetings and welcome to H.E. Mr. To Lam, President of Vietnam as he arrives in Mumbai today! Maharashtra welcomes you! Wishing Hon President To Lam a memorable stay and a pleasant visit! Hon Governor Jishnu Dev Varma ji and Minister Jaykumar Rawal too joined for the welcome," Fadnavis posted on X.

https://x.com/Dev_Fadnavis/status/2052303621942133062?s=20

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During his visit to Mumbai, President To Lam is scheduled to call on Fadnavis and participate in a business forum aimed at strengthening economic and commercial engagement between India and Vietnam. He is also expected to hold discussions with Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu received President To Lam at Rashtrapati Bhavan and hosted a banquet in his honour.

According to an official statement, President Murmu said the elevation of India-Vietnam relations to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership would not only provide fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation but would also contribute towards peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2052048451052151200?s=20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday noted that the fact that Vietnam President To Lam has visited India within a month of assuming office clearly reflects the priority he attaches to India-Vietnam relations.

PM Modi also underlined that President Lam began his India visit from Bodh Gaya, which symbolises the deep-rooted civilisational and spiritual links shared by the two nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "India accords a warm welcome to General Secretary, President Mr. To Lam of Vietnam. The fact that he has visited India within a month of becoming President and that he has come along with a high-level delegation clearly reflects the priority he attaches to India-Vietnam relations. Making it even more special is the fact that he began his India visit from Bodh Gaya, reflecting the shared civilisational and spiritual traditions of our two countries. During our talks today, we discussed how to advance developmental cooperation in areas such as trade, technology and tourism."

The Prime Minister further stated that both leaders discussed measures to expand cooperation across sectors, including trade, technology, tourism, agriculture, fisheries, critical minerals, rare earths and energy.

The two sides also set a target of increasing bilateral trade between India and Vietnam to USD 25 billion by 2030, reflecting growing economic engagement and strategic cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)