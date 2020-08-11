New York, Aug 11 (PTI) Several cultural and musical events will be held virtually to commemorate India's 74th Independence Day later this week.

Jaipur Foot USA said it is organising a 'Virtual Kavi Sammelan' on August 15.

Also Read | Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, Celebrated House Warming Function of His New House With his Wife's Silicon Wax Statue: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will be the Chief Guest at the event, which will be presided over by Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs P P Chaudhary, the organisation said.

The event will feature popular poets Madan Mohan Samar and Kunwar Javed.

Also Read | COVID-19 Global Tally Surges Past 20 Million, According to Reuters Tally and Worldometers Tracker.

Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari said India's Independence Day celebration this year is “very special” as it comes just days after the August 5 ‘Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which was “a dream come true” for Hindus around the world.

Leading cultural organisation Indo-American Arts Council (IAAC) will present ‘The Freedom Concert' featuring Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan. The concert will feature the legendary maestro's solo performance and he will give a Sarod and vocal performance of ‘Aeyri Sakhi', composed by Hazrat Amir Khusro in the 13th Century, IAAC said.

The virtual concert will feature rendition of ‘Vaishnav Janato' and ‘Ram Dhun' as well, it added.

The Consulate General of India in New York will host a virtual Independence Day celebration on August 15 and invited "members of the Indian community and friends of India" for the commemoration that will be live streamed. PTI YAS SCY SCY 08110953 NNNNcern because of the virus. Making doubleheader games seven innings long can help, at least in theory.

But the Tigers and Reds were supposed to start at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday, and that was pushed back because of the bad weather. Then the first game nearly went into “extra” innings. It was tied in the top of the seventh before Cincinnati scored and won 4-3.

The Reds won the second game 4-0.

“It's definitely different,” Gardenhire said.

“You can use your bullpen a lot different, earlier in the game and try to get through that part. We had, you know, opener in both games, so we had to use a lot of pen guys.”

A shorter game can take less of a toll on a team's bullpen, and it also presents a chance for a dominant starter to shine.

“Sounds obvious, but everything happens faster. It's almost like one good way to look at it is the first inning becomes the third inning,” Reds manager David Bell said before Sunday's games.

“I remember in the minor leagues seeing a lot of pitching gems in the seven-inning games, so I think it's an opportunity for starting pitchers — to really from pitch one, you can see the end a little bit quicker.”

Sure enough, Cincinnati's Trevor Bauer threw a two-hit shutout in the second game against Detroit. But that effort took 2 hours, 36 minutes, and the opener was played in 2:25. That would feel short if it were a nine-inning game, but it wasn't like the Reds and Tigers just breezed through the day.

The Tigers have another doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday against St. Louis — if the Cardinals can play.

There was a time when doubleheaders were a constant presence in the majors. The Boston Braves played a record 46 of them in 1945, according to SportRadar. But last year, there were only 33 doubleheaders total, and the New York Yankees led the way with seven.

Now these seven-inning doubleheaders are a possibility every team should be prepared to face.

“We'll do our best when that's in front of us, try and win those games. Obviously, it's a little bit different,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

“You know, it's hard to know how you attack those days until you're there and what the day before looked like, what the days coming up look like — who's on the mound those days? Those are all things you kind of factor in as you get closer. I don't know how much necessarily changed, other than it's a little bit different circumstances that we have to navigate.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)