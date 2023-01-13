New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Voice of Global Summit allowed India to create a new path of greater collaboration towards the realisation of the priorities of the Global South, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, while speaking at a press briefing.

He said further that India's leadership is deeply appreciated by all the speakers at the Voice of Global South Summit.

"The summit of Voice of Global South, a unique beginning under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, allows India to chart a new path of greater collaboration towards realisation of the priorities of the Global South," Vinay Kwatra said.

He further said, "India's role and in particular, the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was deeply appreciated by all the speakers. It would not be incorrect to say that India's presidency would be the first-ever G20 presidency, perhaps, that can claim to have captured the sentiment and views of the entire developing world, not just limit itself to the large economies."

Vinay Kwatra said that summit demonstrated the need for articulating the Voice of Global Summit in international institutions. He said that 125 nations participated in the summit and and called it truly a Voice of the Global South Summit. Kwatra said that India has been in close contact with 125 nations. "One thing which came across clearly during the summit was the need for articulating the Voice of Global South in international institutions and for reforming them for a balanced representation of the developing world. This came out very strongly through the summit," Vinay Kwatra said in the press briefing.

He further said, "We undertook a unique initiative of two-day Virtual south summit. The overall theme of the summit was the unity of voice & unity of purpose. PM hosted the inaugural session."

Highlighting the role of India's G20 Presidency, Vinay Kwatra said, "India's presidency will capture the sentiment of the entire developing world. All the countries accepted the invitation. Health, finance, technology, developmental priorities & financial inclusion, was deeply appreciated by the leaders during the summit."

Vinay Kwatra said that participants in the Voice of Global South Summit expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his leadership. Foreign Secretary said, "Participants thanked Narendra Modi for his personal leadership which was instrumental in conceptualizing and crystalizing the voice of the global south at a time which is particularly difficult for the developing world facing numerous challenges across the political and economic domain." (ANI)

