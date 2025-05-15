New York, May 15 (PTI) White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has claimed that a waiter, who hailed from Kashmir, asked her in Doha to thank US President Donald Trump for bringing an end to the military confrontation between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Also Read | ‘Regret Posting That’: Kangana Ranaut Deletes Post on US President Donald Trump on JP Nadda’s Request.

Trump, however, has claimed that the US brokered the “ceasefire” between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Indian government sources in New Delhi have maintained that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, without the involvement of any third party.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: DGMOs of Both Countries Talked Over Hotline To Discuss Ceasefire, Says Pak’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar; Ceasefire Extended Till May 18.

"This morning at breakfast in Doha, my waiter told me to thank President Trump for him. I asked him why,” Leavitt posted on X.

“He told me he is from Kashmir, and he has been unable to return home in recent weeks due to the India-Pakistan conflict," she said.

Saying the waiter was notified that he'd be able to return, she claimed it was "thanks to the ceasefire mediated by President Trump, @VP & @SecRubio."

"He said President Trump is not receiving enough credit for literally preventing a nuclear war — and he is right!” Leavitt claimed.

"President Trump inherited so many conflicts around the globe, and he is tackling them one at a time. This historic trip to the Middle East has marked a significant turn in US foreign policy in the region that will finally usher the Golden Age of the Middle East! Peace, through strength, is being restored!" she said.

"Peace, through strength, is being restored!" she added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)